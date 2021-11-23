Ghacem partners KNUST to launch cement ratio mix app for masons

Ghacem is a major cement producer in the country

Ghana Cement Manufacturing Company (Ghacem) has launched an application on Google and IOS platforms to assist masons to know the safety of cement usage as well as application in the country.

The app, according to the management of Ghacem, was to teach masons across the country, cement ratio mixes to boost their confidence and skills in the built environment of the economy.



The online application launched in collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was to correct the misuse of cement products among others in the sector.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi in a one-on-one interview, Mr Benny Fifi Eshun, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Ghacem, said the introduction of the app was to help correct some of the myths about the use of cement.



“Many a time, people use cement without knowing the appropriate ratios for quality work,” he said.

In addition to the online platforms, the company, with the assistance of some Construction and Technology Management (CTM) students from KNUST, has put up a mobile training van that moves from one area to the other to offer on-site training to masons.



“All masons who participate in the Ghacem training exercise are given head pans, trowels, wash cans among others,” he added.



This is all targeted at making the work of a mason understandable”, he noted.