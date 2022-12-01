Ghana 38th National Farmers Day winner to be awarded GH¢25,000

The National Farmers Day winner will receive GHC25,000

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has received GH¢25,000 from Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited with the aim to support the upcoming 38th National Farmers Day.

The donation is to support the Ministry in awarding the individual who would emerge as the best crop farmer for this year’s event.



The General Executive Manager, Operations and Finance, Mr. Samuel Asiamah on behalf of the company did the donation.



He revealed in an interview with B&FT that Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited has been the main sponsor for the Tree Crop Award for some years now.



Mr. Asiamah, however, stated that his company’s main motivation has been the desire to support the ministry and to support farmers and also because that is where the company sources its business from.



“We are into commodities and we deal directly with farmers, so we see it as our responsibility anytime to partner with the Ministry in supporting anytime there is Farmer’s Day,” she explained.



“As a legally registered company in Ghana, we see it as part of our social responsibility to partner with the government in its activities,” he added.

He also indicated that, this year, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, aside from the GH¢25,000 donation at the national level, is also going to support with cash and farming products at the regional and district levels.



This is an initiative of the founders of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Mr. James Rajamani and Mr. Emmanuel Rajamani, who see social responsibility as a core value of the company.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the ministry, Yaw Frimpong Addo, the deputy minister for Food and Agriculture, thanked and acknowledged their constant support every year.



He used the opportunity to invite other corporate bodies to come and support the event.



“It is not too late, between now and Friday, we will be in Koforidua. Our doors are open to other corporations who would also like to support,” he said.