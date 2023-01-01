5
Ghana’s bad economic situation will be better soon – Annoh-Dompreh

Annor Dompreh.jpeg?resize=400%2C400&ssl=1 Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh is optimistic that Ghana will be great again.

He acknowledges that times are hard and although government has worked at ameliorating the pains of the people, it can do more to make things better.

In a tweet, the Majority Chief Whip called on government to do more to ensure that cost of living and doing business is reduced further.

He believes that with hard work in the coming year, things will turn out for good for the country.

“We shall certainly revive the economy & the situation will get better soon… I have never been more proud of this government, but guys, let’s get to work and prove our worth and readiness to serve: cost of living and doing business must be reduced further.. Yes, we can!.”

Ghanaians have complained about the rising cost of living in recent times with the sharp rise in prices of goods and services in the country.

In recent times, the exchange rate was a worry; something government had worked tirelessly to ensure that it reduces to bring relief to the people of Ghana.

Government is optimistic that going into 2023, it will be able to bring the economy of Ghana back to its feet in order to make the people of Ghana comfortable.

