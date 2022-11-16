0
Ghana’s economy will not be like Sri Lanka – Apostle of The Church of Pentecost

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Koforidua Area Head of The Church of Pentecost Apostle Mike Kwame Etrue is hopeful that Ghana’s economy will bounce back strongly after the 3-day fasting and prayers by the Church.

According to Apostle Mike Etrue, Ghana will never plunge into disastrous economic crises and political instability like Sri Lanka, saying, the country’s economy is going to be restored unto the path of prosperity.

“In times of despair, there is only one hope. our hope is in the Lord. He will never fail our nation Ghana. Ghana will prosper. Ghana will succeed. Ghana will continue to be blessed. Ghana will move from grace to grace. Once we have petitioned God, fasted, and prayed God will surely answer our prayers and Ghana will enjoy peace. Ghana will be victorious out of this economic crises” Apostle Mike Etrue stated.

He continued “Ghana will never be like Sri Lanka Ghana will never be shaken. Ghana’s economy will not collapse. Ghana will stand tall. The table will turn and Ghana will enjoy peace.”

He said this at Central Terbenacle in Koforidua during Sunday service to climax the three-day fasting and prayers instituted by the Executive Council of the Church for divine intervention in Ghana’s economic crises.

Apostle Mike Etrue said the fasting and prayers had nothing to do with politics but in fulfillment of divine responsibility that in times of adversity and despondency, God is the only hope to change situation.

“We are not doing politics. We want to save Ghana.”

Using Ezra 8:21-23 as main text, Apostle Etrue said, Ezra, camped the Israelites for three-days to proclaim a fast in order to humble themselves before God and to pray for His protection and leading during a perilous journey.

Prayer was said for the manifold wisdom of God for the President, Ministers, CEOs, MMDCEs, and parliamentarians among others to manage the affairs of the country well.

“God should intervene in the IMF negotiation. The nation will surely change. God should grant President, MPs, and Ministers wisdom to manage the economy.”

