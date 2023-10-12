Ghana Airports Company Limited MD will be sacked by December – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said there are plans by some powerful people in government to relieve Pamela Djamson-Tettey from her post as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

According to him, Pamela Djamson-Tettey would be sacked by December this year.



“Do you know, I can probably reveal for the first time that efforts are underway to do away with the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited,” Okudzeto Ablakwa stated.



He said, “What I am tracking, I don’t think she will be there beyond December.”



Speaking about the Heaven Scandal on TV3's New Day programme monitored by GhanaWeb Business on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the North Tongu MP said the GACL managing director has been accused of feet dragging in signing off a deal with Heaven Builders Limited.



A private firm, Heaven Builders Limited, was leased 38.14 acres of lands around the Kotoka International Airport at a tune of US$85,021,340.

But Heaven Builders Limited made a counter-offer for 62.14 acres and requested an extension of the lease period from 45 years to 99 years.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, separate assessments by independent institutions such as Ghana Institution of Surveyors and Brightwater Property Investments Limited have proven the 'Heaven' deal to be a bad one.



In his view, this Heaven Builders Limited scandal was a scheme to capture state land for personal use.



“This whole scheme is state capture...Let Heaven Builders take the lead, go and front, take the lands and then they will just distribute it among cronies. That’s what this is about,” the lawmaker asserted.



He alleged that persons behind Frontier Healthcare Service were the same people working to get a deal from government under the name Heaven Builders Limited.

