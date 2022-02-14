Ghana Airports boss sack unrelated to McDan feud – Deputy Transport Minister

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli

Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has denied allegations that the sacking of the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa is as a result of his disagreements with McDan Aviation on the operationalization of the McDan Private Jet Terminal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Transport Ministry relieved Mr Kwakwa of his position after a standoff with McDan Aviation, owners of the yet-to-be-operated private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport.



Many claimed that Mr Kwakwa lost his position for insisting that the right things be done by the private business. But the Deputy Transport Minister speaking on Multimedia’s Newsfile programme Saturday, February 12, 2022 stressed that such claims are unfounded:



“…It will find it hard for anyone to believe that Mr Yaw Kwakwa has been relieved of his position because he was doing the right thing….the Ministry stood behind Mr Kwakwa as the MD to ensure that the right thing is done. So there is no basis for the conclusion that Mr Kwakwa has been relieved of his position because of what happened at the Airport. It’s completely false,” Mr Tampuli said.

Meanwhile, McDan Aviation has put on hold its operations and is cooperating with the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ministry to ensure that they meet all the requirements before full operations.



In a dated January 31, 2022, Managing Director of the Aviation firm, Daniel McKorley, said, the resolve to put the operations on hold with immediate effect has become “necessary to pave the way for us to thoroughly engage your outfit and all the key stakeholders on the way forward.”



“We are writing to officially inform you about our decision to suspend our operations at the Fixed Base Operator Terminal with immediate effect”, the letter added.