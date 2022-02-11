Ghana Beverages Awards 2021: Beverage Industry Tour commences

Ghana Beverages Awards 2021 Industry Tour takes off

Source: Ghana Beverage Awards

The much-awaited beverage industry tour, a prominent feature of the prestigious Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA), is set to take off with a visit to different beverage companies by the GBA Committee.

Running for 3 consecutive days, the tour will equip the GBA Committee with first-hand knowledge of the production processes of nominated beverage companies. Since its introduction, the industry tour has contributed significantly to the scheme’s mission of identifying and celebrating beverage industries that have continually demonstrated their commitment to the highest standards of practice in the production and delivery of their products.



Speaking, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, thanked Ghanaians for their growing acceptance of the awards scheme whiles lauding the participating beverage companies for their co-operation and support.



“As organizers, we have observed with keen interest the year on year growth of the awards scheme and we must say that we are grateful to Ghanaians for their unflinching support over the years. We are also thankful to the beverage companies for their acceptance of the brand, their participation, and especially for opening their doors to us every year for the industry tour since it was instituted,” he said.



Mr. Boateng mentioned that the beverage industry is pivotal to the sustenance and development of Ghana’s economy and called on Ghanaians to contribute towards national development through increased consumption of locally produced beverages.

Ghana Beverages Awards, currently in its sixth year, is organized under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry.” In the last five years, the awards scheme has been instrumental in putting the spotlight on the local beverage industry while promoting both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.



Organized by Global Media Alliance, GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Perception Management International (PMI), Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



It is partnered with Citi FM, Happy FM, YFM, Akonoba FM, Neesim FM Bolga Neesim FM Tamale, eTV Ghana, Business and Financial Times, Daily Guide, and GhanaWeb on the media front.