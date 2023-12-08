Ghana Beyond Aid plan has turned us into a beggar nation – John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says the Ghana Beyond Aid Plan unveiled by current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana into a begging nation.

He says when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office in 2017, he had led the development of a 40-year National Development Plan put together by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).



The National Democratic Congress(NDC) is of the view that if this plan had been implemented and not discarded, Ghana’s economy wouldn’t have been where it finds itself today.



“Ladies and gentlemen, the 24-hour economy may have finally resonated with Ghanaians. It may be classified as an idea whose time has come due to Ghana’s self-inflicted economic crisis today because the 24-hour economy initiative was well-thought-through and captured on page 105 of the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto.



Indeed, its roots emanate from the 40-year National Development Plan the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) put together when I was President.



"Unfortunately, the present government discarded the 40-year plan and replaced it with a Ghana Beyond Aid plan that has turned Ghana into a beggar nation,” he said in a speech at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail on Thursday, December 07, 2023.