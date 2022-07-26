Ghana Card: Over 15.7 million cards issued – Ofori Atta

The Ghana Card | File photo

Minster for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, has revealed that 15.7M cards have been issued out of the 16,895,108 Ghanaians that were enrolled on the National Identification programme as of June 2022.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) added additional registration points for the Ghana card from Monday, February 21, 2022, to March 31, 2022.



The points were at the Accra Sports Stadium, El-Wak Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, the Ghana National Fire Service Regional Office in Cape Coast and the Tamale Sports Stadium.



The registration points will operate alongside NIA’s 276 District and 16 Regional offices.



“This intervention has been instituted in response to growing numbers of Ghanaians thronging NIA’s offices nationwide to register for the Ghana Card, particularly, as the deadline for Sim-Card re-registration approaches,” the NIA explained in statement.

“Digitalization is key to automation, data integration and utilisation in the modern economy. To this end, Government continued the implementation of our National Identification programme which is the foundation of our transformative digitisation agenda. As at June 2022, 16,895,108 Ghanaians were enrolled, out of which 15.7 million Ghana Cards have been issued,” he added