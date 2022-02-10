‘Ghana Card’ now recognised as valid e-passport in 44,000 airports

Bearer of Ghana Card can now travel with the recognised e-passport

Bearers of the Ghana National Identification Card will now be granted access to travel following the adoption of the card as a valid electronic passport at 44,000 airports across the world.



The development comes after the ‘Ghana Card’ has been recognised and admitted in 197 International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) complaint borders.

Ghana on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, signed a certificate of authority into the PKF system at a ceremony held by the Civil Aviation Organisation in Montreal, Canada.



Ransford Sowah, Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada received the country’s certification to allow for the adoption of the unique biometric identification card for travel.



Prior to this, Ghana was in October last year accepted as the 79th member of ICAO’s Public Key Directory (PKD) community.



The ICAO (PKD) is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate e-passports for travel-related activities.