Ghana Card will be sole ID for business registration effective January 2022

The Ghana card is issued by the National Identification Authority

• The Ghana Card will soon be the only admissible ID for business registration

• The measure will take effect in January 2022



• The Registrar General says the use of the NIA-issued cards will reduce registration processes drastically



The Ghana Card is set to become the sole identification document to be accepted if a person wants to officially register a business in the country.



According to Registrar General, Jemima Oware, the move will take effect in January 2022 when only the card issued by the National Identification Authority, NIA, will be admissible.



“From January of next year, it is just going to be the NIA card. Our system speaks with other institutions such as the Ghana Post to the National Identification Authority to identify people in our system,” she said in a programme that aired on Joy News channel.

When the new rule kicks in, it effectively means that all other requirements that are currently demanded especially the Tax Identification Number (TIN) which is issued by the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, will become defunct to the process.



The use of the Ghana Card also means that the processes involved currently in registering a business has been condensed significantly from 17 to three steps.



“Most of the agencies that have anything to do with business registration, have been linked up with us electronically. For instance, our system speaks to Ghana Revenue Authority system to generate the TIN. Our systems are going to be speaking to National Identification Authority system to identify.”



