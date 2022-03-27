Ghana Cares Obaatanpa trains over 500 hospitality industry players in Volta 

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: GNA

More than 500 players in the hospitality industry in the Volta Region have received training under Ghana Cares Obaatanpa, a Ministry of Finance Post-Covid Business Recovery Support programme.

Facility managers and stakeholders including transport sector operators, rental businesses, the various security agencies, and other service providers, all came together at the Skyplus Hotel in Ho for engaging sessions in customer service, customer care, and digital marketing, all of which were led by seasoned experts.



Mr Alexander Nketia, Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, under whose auspices the training was offered, reported a fast recovering hospitality and tourism industry in the region and said the Obaatampa support would facilitate its “resuscitation and recovery” by helping upgrade the skills of operators and other sector players.



“The whole idea of government is to ensure the industry picks up, and I hope your skills are enhanced so that the nation benefits,” he told the participants as he opened the daylong training.



The Regional Director said other components of the Ghana Cares Programme developed museums and other tourist attractions across the country, which the Region had also benefited from.



He added that projects by support entities including the World Bank helped enhance the region’s outlook as a destination of choice by funding the development of tourist sites.



Mr Nketia told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines, that the industry in the region had longed for such training initiatives, but funding had challenged the GTA’s resolve in that regard.

He was grateful for the Obaatanpa program, participation in which he said cut across the entire “tourism spectrum” and hoped it would be instituted at the zonal levels going forward.



Francis Acquaye, Manager of the Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary appreciated the training initiative and said its design would help improve the hospitality business.



Madam Veronica Edem, Proprietor of Neil Sheila Hotel, also described the programme, as “useful”, and said she had gathered “a lot” which would enhance her customer experience.



She further said the training was “very practical” and would help facilities upgrade customer experience.



The Proprietor said she would extend the training to her workers and called for more of such initiatives to be provided.



Attendees and the various facilities they represented; all were awarded certificates after the programme.