Ghana Chamber of Construction to represent at 2020 Dubai Expo

The 2020 Dubai Expo will last between Friday, Oct 1, 2021 – Thursday, Mar 31, 2022

• The Ministry of Roads and Highways is joining executives of GhCCI to represent Ghana at the 2020 Dubai Expo

• Also joining the delegation are officials from the Ghana Investment Promotion Council and selected captains in the construction industry



• Ghana will hold a Trade and Exhibition Conference from November 7 to 12



Representatives of Ghana's construction industry will be holding an International Trade and Exhibition Conference at the 2020 World Expo Dubai.



Under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, the exhibition and conference scheduled for November 7 to 12, 2021, is to help players in the Ghanaian construction industry explore new business and growth opportunities for the real estate and construction sector of the economy.

According to the Deputy Chairman of GhCCI, Adam Bonaa, "there has been that mantra that businesses should attract investment opportunities into the country and as far as the Chamber is concerned, we are going in collaboration with the Ministry and other government agencies to ensure that we are able to attract the best of investments into the country, bring business opportunities into the country and also have partnerships with others businesses attending the expo.”



The delegation of over 30 persons will be made up GhCCI executives, the Minister for Roads and Highways, other officials from the Ministry, officials of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council as well as selected captains from the construction industry.



The Ghanaian delegation as part of its activities will join the investor community at their pavilions during the World Trade Dubai to discuss and brainstorm on funding for housing and construction opportunities in Ghana.