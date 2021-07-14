Ghana Data Science Summit scheduled from July 16 to 17

This year's edition of the Summit (IndabaX Ghana) takes place from July 16 to 17, 2021

Source: GNA

Data Science Network Ghana will organise the Ghana Data Science Summit 2021 (IndabaX Ghana) from July 16 to 17, 2021.

The Summit is to create awareness on data science and the value it brings to students, researchers, businesses and governments.



It is also to build capacity of data science professionals and equip them with relevant practical and technical knowledge needed to take full advantage of analytics and machine learning.



It is on the theme: “Harnessing the Power of Data Science for Economic Development.”



Mr Delali Agbenyegah, Co-Founder of the Network, told the Ghana News Agency that the summit would take place virtually to enable participants to partake from the comfort of their homes.



It would create a platform where businesses, data science service providers, data science professionals, and data technology infrastructure providers would meet and share ideas.

He said it would also enable them to collaborate to solve the most valuable and interesting data science problems for their respective benefits.



"Participants would be treated to a series of lectures, panel discussions, and training sessions on Data Management, Business Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence," he said.



There would also be a Hackhaton where participants would compete and solve a practical business problem using Data Science with winners receiving cash prizes and mentorship from some sponsors and partners, Mr Agbenyegah said.



Dr Augustine Denteh, the Co-Founder of the Network, said the event was being organised in partnership with Deep Learning Indaba and Academic City College.



It was sponsored by Superfluid Labs, Maverick Research, Google, Zindi, Tech TV and Wave-2 Analytics, he said.

It would feature prominent data and technology experts and executives from Ghana, Africa and across the world, as well as highly accomplished researchers in the field of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.



He said from individual start-ups to established businesses and government institutions, data science was adding value by creating intelligent analytics solutions and smart technologies using artificial intelligence to solve many of the world’s challenges.



The keynotes will be delivered by Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the Executive Director and Regional Head of North, East and West Africa, IBM, as well as MIT Computer Science Scholar, Dr Paul Azunre, Director of Research at Dun and Bradstreet, Texas, USA.