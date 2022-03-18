Ghana Digital Centres Ltd in talks for digital skills training in cyber security

Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman with the Crossword Cybersecurity Plc team

Source: Sponsored

The CEO of Ghana Digital Centres Ltd (GDCL), Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman and his management team held talks with Crossword Cybersecurity Plc based in the UK on Monday 14th March 2022.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is a technology commercialisation, cyber security consulting, and SOC monitoring and threat intelligence company with vast experience across multiple continents.



The maiden meeting held in their London office at the invitation of the company was a very fruitful one with a proposed partnership aimed at achieving the following strategic objectives:









Create an enabling environment for Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO)



Facilitate digital transformation underpinned by cyber security Create jobs and employment avenues for the youth in Ghana.





In his opening remarks, the Division Managing Director - Jon O'Brien, indicated his company's excitement at the initiative and praised Ghana's efforts to prioritise cyber security in our digital transformation agenda.He also affirmed their preparedness to work with GDCL in particular and Ghana as a whole by availing their immense expertise and resources to help achieve GDCL's objectives.In his closing statement, the CEO of GDCL thanked the team and affirmed his commitment as well as that of his sector minister, the Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in ensuring that the Ghanaian youth are equipped with the needed skills in cyber security and the desired jobs.