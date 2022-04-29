Ghana, EU sign indicative programme agreement for development, jobs and security

Ken Ofori-Atta and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen

Ghana, EU sign seven-year Multi-Annual Indicative Programme

14 districts in Savanna, North-East and Upper East regions to benefit from agric support



Government receives €44.7 million grant to expand irrigated agriculture system



The Government of Ghana and the European Union have entered into a seven-year Multi-Annual Indicative Programme that seeks to offer green growth for jobs, establish smart and sustainable cities and improve good governance and security.



Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta delivering brief remarks at the signing ceremony appraised the new indicative programme as a developmental guide between Ghana and the EU.



“This programme is a particularly poignant one as it will guide the development cooperation between Ghana and the EU over the 2021 – 2027 programming period,” the minister said.



The seven-year Annual Indicative Programme falls under the EU’s new Global Europe Gateway investment package for Africa and will provide €203 million in support.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Ghana by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen.



Meanwhile, the two personalities also signed a Financial Agreement for the Agricultural Water Management Project (AWMP) that would culminate in the joining of forces between Ghana and the European Union to support irrigation in the Northern Ghana where 85 percent of the population makes living from agriculture.



So far, the Government of Ghana has received a grant of € 44.7 million to expand its irrigated agriculture system, captured as Agricultural Water Management Project (AWMP).



Some 14 districts within Savanna, North-East and Upper East regions of the country would benefit from the grant which will cover construction and rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructures to boost production and productivity in agriculture in the northern regions of Ghana.



The project is co-financed by the European Union (EU) and Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) with each partner offering of €39.7 million and €5 million respectively.



Present at the signing ceremony were Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, some ambassadors from the European Union, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Representatives of Multi-lateral Agencies, Officials of the Ministry of Finance and the media.