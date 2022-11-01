Ghana Energy Awards ’22: Full list of nominees released

This comes after a ninety-day nominations window opening at the official media launch on July 14

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

The list of nominees for the 2022 edition of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) has been released by the Awards Secretariat and covers all 19 competitive categories for this year.

The release of the nominees’ list comes after the closure of a ninety-day nominations window for application submissions which opened at the official media launch on July 14.



The 6th Ghana Energy Awards is under the theme: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana.” It is organized by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting, and is endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, World Energy Council Ghana, with validation by Mazars.



Over 100 nominees across the petroleum and power subsectors of the energy industry are featured for the competitive categories for this year and include the prestigious Energy Personality of the Year (Male and Female), Chief Executive of the Year (Power and Petroleum), Visionary Leadership Award, and the Eco-Innovation Business Award.



Others are the Outstanding Energy Management Award, and Sustainable Energy Partnership of the Year, Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Rising Star Award, Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.

Toward the main event next month, the Awards Secretariat is undertaking a number of activities, including Courtesy Calls on industry partners; Nominees’ Announcement; Site Visitation to Prospective Nominees’ Project Sites to ascertain the accuracy of claims made by nominees on the ground. These activities make the GEA one of few award schemes which insist on field verification to ensure awards won by players at the close of the review period are duly deserved.



Industry partners for this year’s GEA include the Volta River Authority, Ghana Gas, Bui Power Authority, COPEC-Ghana, National Petroleum Authority, Meinergy Technology, Sunon Asogli Power, GOIL, Energy Commission, PURC, ECG, Tullow Ghana, BOST, and Hendan Transport and Logistics.



For more information on the awards, tickets and sponsorship, please call 0559300631, or visit the awards website www.ghanaenergyawards.com.



