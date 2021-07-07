Ghana Energy Awards: Five more award categories introduced

Mr. Kwame Jantuah and others in a group photograph

Source: GNA

Five more categories have been introduced in the 5th edition of Ghana Energy Awards to recognize players employing digital innovations to enhance their operations since the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic.

The five are digital leadership impact, outstanding contribution to digitalization, exceptional digital management, digitalization project of the year, and excellence in digital service delivery awards respectively.



Mr. Kwame Jantuah, Chairman of the Awards Committee, disclosed this on Tuesday in Accra at a media launch of the 5th edition of the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA’21) slated for November.



The GEA seeks to recognize the efforts, innovation, and excellence stalwarts within the energy sector and to celebrate the tremendous work of the players competing under various categories of the awards.



It would be on the theme, “Digitalised Energy Sector: The key for a resilient Economic Sector”.



Mr. Jantuah noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had influenced how companies in the energy operated and had also paved way for the use of new technologies to transact business.

“…We observe in the power sector new forms of generating, recording, and monitoring power, a case in point being, how the renewable sector is fast overtaking the conventional generation of power,” he said.



Mr. Henry Teinor, the Organiser of GEA, stated that over the four years of the life of the award scheme, it had uncovered and recognized many innovations and initiatives in the sector.



He mentioned that the theme was in line with the government’s program of promoting digitalization and related technologies across all industries within the economic spectrum.



“For this reason, the GEA 21 is dedicating this edition to the efforts of individuals and organizations in the sector toward achieving this aim, particularly through policies for staff and business processes,” he reiterated.



He said nominations would be opened from July 6 to October 20.

As part of activities, Mr. Teinor explained that panel members would go round and inspect projects and innovative solutions cited by the nominees to acquaint themselves with the nature of these projects and their impacts.



He said within the period, there would be the Energy Personalities Outreach Programme, “which was a key activity of the GEA that provides our apex winners; that is the Energy Personality of the Year (both male and female) an avenue to interact with students of selected academic institutions to share their experiences with the younger generation.”



The other categories including the ultimate Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Innovation project of the year, Rising Star, Energy Reporter of the Year.



The Industry partners for the initiative are the Bui Power Authority, Ghana Grid Company, Ghana Gas, Volta River Authority, Energy Commission, Menergy Technologies, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Electricity Company Ghana, Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, and Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana.