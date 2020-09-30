Ghana Energy Awards: Nominations close today

Nominations close today for the Ghana Energy Awards

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

Nominations into the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) 2020 officially closes today September 30, following a three-month-long window since July this year.

The 4th Edition of the annual energy awards scheme, under the theme: “Excelling in Crisis: the Energy Sector in a COVID-19 Era,” will recognise excellence and innovation as well as celebrate the players making tremendous impact in the country’s energy sector.



The 2020 event is particularly exceptional as it is dedicated to acknowledging the interventions of organisations and individuals in the sector toward complementing government’s efforts in alleviating the burden of the impact of the pandemic on Ghanaians.



GEA’20 features fourteen (14) competitive categories for the power, petroleum and renewable subsectors; including the most coveted award of the night, Energy Personality of the Year-both male and female, Chief Executive of the Year-Power and Petroleum, Innovation Project of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Energy Institution of the Year, Brand of the Year, as well as Reporter of the Year among others.



The event also boasts Non-Competitive categories such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Exemplary Leadership Award, Women in Energy Excellence Award and the Osagyefo Young Leadership Award.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council Ghana, this industry-owned initiative is organised by the Energy Media Group in partnership with CH-Business Consulting Ghana.



Industry partners are the Bui Power Authority, Ghana National Gas Company, Volta River Authority, Energy Commission, Petroleum Commission, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana and Meinergy Technologies.



The event is slated for Friday October 30, 2020 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.



Organisations in the sector are encouraged to send in their nominations to the awards website www.ghanaenergyawards.com or email: info@ghanaenergyawards.com.

