Ghana Exim Bank earmarks $10 million investment to boost exportation of yam

Ghana is highest yam exporter in 2021

The Ghana Exim Bank (GEXIM) has disclosed that a sum of $10 million will be invested into the exports of yam cultivated in Ghana.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Exim Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, this is to help the country maintain its position as the highest yam exporter since 2021.



Speaking to journalists at the Ghana Exim Bank stakeholder consultative forum in Accra, he pledged the bank’s support for the yam sector in order to boost productivity and enhance competitiveness



“We were first in 2021 in yam exportation. We really need to prevent competition from our competitors that’s why we have decided to invest such amount to help the growth of the sector”, he said.



He stated that “the exporters need to maintain that leadership of number one in the world and to do that EximBank is prepared to be by their side by supporting them with an amount of $10 million to help them with their pre-shipment, working capital, etc.”



The CEO added that the funds pledged are ready for disbursement whiles urging yam exporters and producers to produce quality yams for foreign markets.



“We are ready with the money. All we want is to see these farmers go through the right processes. Production of quality yam is also necessary”, he indicated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) recently revealed that yam exports hit a record-high of $48 million in 2021, making the country the world’s largest exporter of yam.



SSD/MA



