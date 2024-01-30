Ghana Federation of Labour backs calls to increase retirement age from 60 to 65

Dr Abraham Koomson, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) is advocating a reconsideration of the retirement age, proposing an increase from 60 to 65 years.

Dr Abraham Koomson, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, highlighted the timeliness of this initiative, suggesting that it would enable capable retirees to continue making valuable contributions to the workforce.



Dr Koomson emphasised the importance of initiating a dialogue on extending the retirement age. He shared an instance where a retiree exhibited vigour and fitness, prompting the federation to propose discussions with stakeholders and the government.



Observing the strength and capability of certain retirees, Dr Koomson stated, "So, we realised that why don't we discuss and put this across for stakeholders and government and see whether some adjustment could be made so that we don't waste these people who have institutional memories to help the growth and development of wherever they will be working."



While calling for discussions, Dr Koomson also acknowledged the necessity of amending the Constitution to accommodate the proposed change in the retirement age.



He recognised that Constitutional adjustments are not immediate and stressed the importance of engaging in comprehensive discussions with the government.

"We have to engage the government and discuss the possibility.



“It is constitutional, so it means the Constitution should be amended.



“It will not happen overnight, so we have to engage in discussions," Dr Koomson explained in a Citi FM interview.



The Executive Secretary argued that individuals without health challenges could contribute meaningfully to the workforce beyond the current retirement age, citing examples from other sectors, such as the judiciary, where judges may work until the age of 70