Ghana Forty under 40 awards recognizes three regent alumni

Benjamin Larbi has been nominated for the 2020 Ghana Forty under 40 awards

Three alumni of Regent University College of Science and Technology, Romeo Seshie, Benjamin Larbi and Derrick Kwapong Darko, have been nominated for the 2020 Ghana Forty under 40 awards.

The Ghana Forty under 40 awards seeks to recognize and celebrate forty (40) of Ghana’s most influential emerging leaders under the age of 40 who demonstrate or make an impactnpersonally and/ or professionally through their exceptional leadership.



Benjamin, who completed Regent in 2011, after pursuing a BSc. degree in Computer Science has been nominated for the Human Resource and Development award category.



Derrick has been nominated for the Safety and Security award category. Derrick graduated in 2011 with a BSc. degree in Business Administration (e-commerce). Romeo Seshie, who obtained a BSc. in Accounting and Information Systems at Regent has been nominated for the Banking and Finance award category.



Benjamin Larbi was nominated in recognition of his youth development work locally and internationally and his involvement with a number of youth-serving organisations including the African Youth Commission, of which he is a founding member.



Other organisations include YOUNGO, the UN Major Group for Children and Youth, and Youth Bridge Foundation.

For the past seven years, Benjamin has represented youth voices at various high level dialogues and youth fora in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa. Benjamin serves as the Acting Head, of the Communications Unit at Regent University College of Science and Technology, a leader in private University education in Ghana.



Derrick Darko is a security consultant, who currently spearheads the operations of Lion Security Services Limited, a leading Ghanaian private security company.







At Lion Security, Derrick oversees the company’s provision of private security services for several local and multinational companies in Ghana. Lion Security has a workforce of over 1,000 personnel.



Romeo Seshi is the CEO of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-credit Limited, a micro credit institution that offers support to small businesses through its loan scheme. The the company has since its establishment provided financial support to over 50,000 Ghanaians.





Romeo is an accountant, auditor and financial analyst with over 10 years of experience in the financial sector.



“We believe that in putting the spotlight on these young achievers it will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in our youth to strive for excellence at a tender age”, a statement on the awards website reads.

Source: Regent University College of Science and Technology

