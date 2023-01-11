Ghana Gas granted Genser a discounted gas price in 2017 – Energy Ministry

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ministry of Energy has said records available show that the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) granted Genser Energy Limited a discounted gas price of $6.50MMBtu back in November 2017.

A statement from the ministry clarified that there is enough documentary evidence available to support the fact that in April 2018, Ghana Gas entered into a Gas Sales Agreement with Genser Energy.



The Gas Sales Agreement according to records was to enable the company procure gas to fuel their power its power plants.



These events according to the Ministry indicated that Ghana Gas and its Management led by Dr. Ben Asante has been leading all transactions with Genser adding that it was responsible for every consequence contained in the deal.



“The Ministry, therefore, intimates that the statement by the Senior Staff Association of Ghana Gas seeking to suggest that the Minister is taking a lopsided approach with regards to the Genser matter is misconceived, borne out of bad faith and a calculated attempt at muddying the waters for selfish gains,” the statement stressed.



Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry in a January 10, 2023 statement refuted claims that the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was allegedly doing the bidding of Genser Energy.



“This matter is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy. The Ministry is mindful of the legal consequences of discussing same in those circumstances” The statement went on further to say that the President of the Republic further referred the matter to the Ministry, the Petroleum Commission, and the Energy Commission for investigations. A report in this respect has been delivered to His Excellency the President,” it said.

It continued “The Minister wishes to state emphatically that;



a) neither he, nor anyone else acting on behalf of the Ministry has signed any contract with GENSER



b) the only contracts signed with Genser on record are by GNGC and GNPC.



c) This contract between GENSER & GNGC predates the Minister’s tenure at the Ministry of Energy and was signed on behalf of the GNGC by Dr. Ben Asante, its CEO and the Ministry duly informed,” portions of the statement pointed out.



It further added that the new position of the Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association as contained in their second release is rather “hypocritical as they now shift the goal post to talk about the Ministry of Energy granting approvals before they execute contracts.”



The Energy Ministry however assured that it will soon make available a copy of the signed contract between Genser and Ghana Gas available for scrutiny together with other relevant documentation.