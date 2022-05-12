0
Ghana Gas proposes increase in gas tariff

Ghana Gas 3 The $2.159/MMBtu tariff proposal is for the year 2022

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana National Gas Company has submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), a tariff increment proposal of $2.15/MMBtu for gathering, processing, and transmission of gas within the country.

The $2.159/MMBtu tariff proposal is for the year 2022, for the subsequent four years ie 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, the proposed tariff adjustments are $2.03/MMBtu, $2.59/MMBtu, $2.54/MMBtu and $2.46/MMBtu.

According to GNGC, the proposed $2.15/MMBtu tariff for 2022 is based on a total service cost of $132.47m which has not been reflected.

Speaking in Accra, Chief Executive of Ghana Gas, Ben Asante, said the “tariff increase will help in the recovery of fixed operational expenses required to ensure uninterrupted operation of GNGC’s facilities and the delivery of gas.”

