0
Menu
Business

Ghana Gas set to construct major 290-kilometre gas pipeline – MP

Gas Pipeline1212 A photo to represent the story

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has disclosed that Ghana will soon commence the construction of a 290-kilometre gas pipeline in the country.

In a tweet shared by the lawmaker, the construction will be undertaken by the Ghana National Gas Company.

He said the project, when completed will pass through four regions namely; Western, Central, Eastern and Greater Accra.

“Eight distribution stations will be built, and one will be stationed in Nsawam (a mini-plant),” part of his tweet read.

“These are the names of the towns that the gas pipeline will pass through in Nsawam: Damming, Nsawam, Nsumia, Fotobi, Amafrom, Sakyikrom, Anof, Owuraku, Afumkrom, Ahodzo, Doboro,” the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP wrote.

Providing further details on the project, Annoh-Dompreh said there is currently an Engineering and Scientific Investigation (ESI) to ensure that personnel with the right technical experience are recruited.

“It is imperative to note that Ghana Gas will recruit people to work in every area the gas pipeline will pass through. There is an ongoing ESI (Engineering and Scientific Investigation),” he said.

The lawmaker further said the ESI assessment will however be completed in about four weeks, while the number of towns will also be confirmed in due course.

See Frank Annoh-Dompreh's tweet below:



MA/ESA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Related Articles: