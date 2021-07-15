Ghana.Gov platform estimated to rake in GH¢3 billion of revenue – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The newly launched Ghana.Gov platform is estimated to earn the country some GH¢3 billion in revenue, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated.

According to him, the platform which will serve as a comprehensive digital service and revenue generation point of call will be accessible to the general public to assist them to conduct business with government institutions and agencies.



“It is estimated that 10 to 15% of the government revenue is lost through inefficiencies, theft or other accounting schemes. It is expected that Ghana’s revenue will grow by GH¢3 billion through the introduction of the Ghana.gov platform,”



The Vice President made this known at the launch of the platform on Wednesday July 14 at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Dr Bawumia stressed the platform is intended to also curb out the unnecessary bureaucracies and corrupt practices associated with offering government services to the public.



Already, the Ghana.Gov platform during its pilot phase at the Ministry of Tourism is said to have witnessed a four-fold increase in revenue at some major tourist centres in the country