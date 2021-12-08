Ghana, Guyana sign MoU to co-corporate in petroleum production and investment promotion

Officials of the two countries signing an agreement

Bawumia calls for more private sector partnership between firms in Ghana and Guyana



The governments of Ghana and Guyana have signed a framework agreement on corporation which is aimed at enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

The agreements signed include a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on the corporation in the petroleum sector and an MoU in investment promotion.



Under the MoU for collaboration in the petroleum sector, the Petroleum Commission of Ghana is to share expertise and resources to support Guyana to develop its national competencies to enable it to efficiently manage the Petroleum Sector.



The commission would help Guyana to evaluate and establish future partnership opportunities with Ghana to ensure continued collaboration between the two countries as well as provide consulting and project management services.



Through the Investment MoU, the Ghana Investment Company (GIPC) would collaborate with the Guyana Office for Investment to create conducive relations that would promote trade and investment between the two countries.