Ghana-Italy trade hits €800 million in 2022 – Ambassador

Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi

Trade between Ghana and Italy reached €800million in 2022, representing an increase from the previous year’s €500million, Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi, has disclosed.

The ambassador said further growth is expected by the end of this year, with due measures put in place by the embassy through the Italian Trade Agency.



“There is a strong trade relationship between Ghana and Italy. The volume of bilateral trade in 2022 was over €800million, which is quite a lot. We hope to exceed last year’s results and we are pushing as much as we can,” she noted.



She made this comment during the 8th edition of the Italian Cuisine and Wine Week held at the residence of the ambassador in Accra. It was themed ‘Come let’s enjoy Italian cuisine: Well-being with taste’.



To further enhance trade between the two nations, the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the embassy, is working tirelessly to promote bilateral partnerships and boost economic growth, she stressed.



She noted that the support from the Italian Trade Agency and the embassy is crucial in ensuring that Ghanaian companies have the necessary resources and guidance to make the most out of these trade fair opportunities.



Again, Ghanaian companies are being given the opportunity to participate in trade fairs held in Italy, allowing them to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

Ambassador D’Orlandi emphasised the importance of promoting partnerships between Ghanaian and Italian companies, with a specific focus on the agribusiness sector. She said with the abundance of raw materials and natural resources, Ghanaians businesses can leverage Italian technology, expertise and machinery in transforming them into value-added products within the country.



The Italian Cuisine Week is held annually across the world, and seeks to promote Italian cuisine and wine – and their associated traditions – to all the peoples and countries of the world; with the aim of projecting Italian identity and culture while boosting trade.



The celebration aims to create awareness and enhance appreciation of food sustainability in addition to promoting Italian agri-food products, with enhanced appreciation of the Mediterranean diet as a model of healthy and sustainable diet and lifestyle.



The Italian Trade Commissioner for West Africa, Alessandro Gerbino, also called on Italian companies to see Ghana as a long-term investment destination, leveraging its potential for growth and stability. He explained that by adopting this perspective, businesses can navigate the short-term instabilities and contribute to the country’s economic development.



In addition, he advised them not to deter from exploring partnership opportunities, adding that with Ghana’s strong economic fundamentals and commitment to long-term growth, it presents itself as an attractive destination for Italian businesses seeking to expand their presence in West Africa.