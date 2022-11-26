Ghana, Italy trade volumes hit €500 million in 2021 – Italian Ambassador

Daniela D’Orlandi, Italian Ambassador to Ghana

Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela D’Orlandi, has stated that the total trade volumes between Ghana and Italy – notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, reached half a billion euro in 2021.

According to her, this achievement comes on the back of the embassy and trade agency offering support to trade missions of Ghanaian companies.



She made this comment during the 7th edition of the Italian Cuisine and Wine Week held at the residence of the ambassador under the theme ‘Conviviality, Sustainability and Innovation: The Ingredients of Italian Cuisine to keep us Healthy and Protect the Environment’.



The celebration aims to create awareness and enhance appreciation of food sustainability in addition to promoting Italian agri-food products, with enhanced appreciation of the Mediterranean diet as a model of healthy and sustainable diet and lifestyle.



Speaking in relation to this business growth, Madam D’Orlandi said: “So far, some 30 companies and over 80 Ghanaian businessmen have travelled to Italy. And at the same time, at the end of November we expect 20 companies from Italy will come here to Ghana and take part in the twin Plus Pack and Agro Food Fair in Accra and meet with their counterparts. So, there will be more business opportunities available to Italians and Ghanaians for a mutually beneficial partnership.

“Also, it must be noted that here in Ghana there is the best of Italian food and wine. And in fact, many Ghanaian companies are taking part in this celebration because this season there are many prominent businessmen from Italy and also from Ghana… And for us, the embassy and Italian trade agency, we work together to promote moral opportunities for business between Ghanaian and Italian companies in all sectors, but with a special focus on agric business.”



To widen job opportunities in Ghana, the Ambassador highlighted that education is very important. Based on this, she said the embassy has started offering scholarships and opportunities for the youth through its Masters in entrepreneurship programme, which is developed together by the University of Professional Studies in Accra and the Catholic University of Milan.



She indicated that the next class is expected to graduate by the end of November 2022. It is estimated that 150 Ghanaian businessmen have benefitted from this opportunity and 2,000 jobs have been created.