Ghana Job Fair 2021: Hybrid edition launched in Accra

Source: Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), has launched the hybrid edition of the Ghana Job Fair at a ceremony held in Accra.



The launch, which was also streamed live on the Facebook page of the GGC, offered an opportunity for the organisers of the fair to throw more light on what people should expect at this year’s event scheduled to take place in July 2021.



The Ghana Job Fair, which is now extended to three days and slated from 27 -29 July 2021, is targeted at young jobseekers, entrepreneurs, technical; and vocational artisans, etc, and aims to help tackle unemployment and underemployment, improve skills and promote entrepreneurship among the youth.

It would also complement the efforts of the Ghanaian government in finding lasting solutions to youth unemployment. The job fair is hinged on four core areas: digital skills, employability, entrepreneurship, and networking between job seekers and industry.



In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Network for Inclusive Economic Development (NIED) Cluster at GIZ, Gerald Guskowski, reiterated the German government’s commitment to working with the government of Ghana to fulfil the aspirations of the youth, particularly in the area of employment and skills development.



“Germany is one of Ghana’s most important development partners. For us, Ghana is a key partner in Africa and based on our shared values, we continue to work together to create decent jobs, especially in small and medium-sized businesses.” Mr. Guskowski said.



On his part, the Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration for Development, David Tette reiterated the centre’s commitment to assist Ghanaian youth in their skills enhancement to use their potential in the most purposeful way.



“In our engagement with the youth since the opening of the centre in December 2017, one thing stands out – the Ghanaian youth is so full of great potential and given the right tools, platform and exposure, there is so much they can do.

For us at the Ghanaian-German Centre and in collaboration with our partners, we want to and are happy to be the ones providing this platform to enable them to achieve their dreams.” On the extension of the job fair to three days, David Tette said “it’s mainly in response to the request of our job fair participants and beneficiaries.



The feedback we received from last year’s virtual edition pointed to the fact that one day was not enough to make use of the wide variety of services and inputs rendered at the virtual fair.



The Ghana Job Fair 2021, Hybrid edition will feature seasoned speakers from the private sector and will give participants a rare opportunity to engage with speakers through in-person and virtual workshops, panel discussions, among others all on one platform.



The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).



