Ghana Library opens Conference Facility at Accra Central

The conference hall will be used to host book launches and various corporate events

Source: Ghana Library Authority

The Ghana Library Authority has outdoored a state-of-the-art conference facility at the Accra Central Library to commemorate its 70th Anniversary Celebration.

The facility which was commissioned by the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has a two hundred seater conference hall, a private lounge, a board room, and a multi-purpose room.



Speaking at the event to commission the facility, the Board Chairperson of the Ghana Library Authority Governing Board, Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan stated, “As we outdoor our Public Library Endowment Fund, we also outdoor the Accra Central Library Conference facility that will be accessible for public utilization. We need to optimize the use of the assets of the Authority to create value whilst making them attractive and offering inspiration.”



“These spaces will be rented out to generate income to support the daily sustenance of not just the Accra Central Library but all the 84 libraries nationwide,” the GHLA Board Chair added.



Commenting on the facility, the Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw emphasized, “The conference hall is big enough to accommodate 200 people and it is equipped with modern lights and equipment befitting a state-of-the-art conference hall.

The conference hall will be used to host book launches and various literary and corporate events. It has modern equipment to facilitate live-streaming, video recordings, and professional photography. The facility in addition has an Executive lounge to host special guests before a meeting and a Boardroom suitable for various business meetings.”



He indicated that the facility is open to corporate organisations, individuals, professional groups, and the general public.



Aside from the conference facility, the GHLA also unveiled a Public Library Endowment Fund as part of the 70th Anniversary celebration.

Source: Ghana Library Authority