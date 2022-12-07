Ghana Link to man Gambia’s ports after successful rollout of ICUMS

Ghana Link Chairman Nick Adjei and Chairman Kim Yoon Shik

Source: Ghana Link Network Services Limited

Trade facilitation company, Ghana Link Network Services Limited, is soon expected to manage the flow of cargo at Gambia’s seaport following the company’s successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at Ghana’s two major trading ports – Tema and Takoradi ports.

The control of Gambia’s major port situated in its capital Banjul by Ghana Link was announced by the company’s Chairman, Nick Danso Adjei during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana Link and its South Korean partners, Customs Uni-Pass International Agency (CUPIA).



ICUMS, per official data from the government, has increased revenue generated from Ghana’s sea and land borders by some 30% since its deployment in June 2020.



ICUMS, despite the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, raked in some GH¢ 16.08 billion in total revenue for the government at the end of 2021.



This is against some GH¢ 11.25 billion revenue generated in 2019 from port trading activities prior to the formal introduction of the ICUMS system.



Speaking to norvanreports in an interview on the sidelines of the MoU signing, the Gambian delegation led by Eberima Sallah of the Gambian Revenue Authority (GRA), remarked that the Gambian Revenue Authority anticipates an increase in revenue generated from its seaport after the rollout of the ICUMS overseen by Ghana Link.

According to him, revenue generation from the country’s seaport is expected to be enhanced with the Authority’s revenue target increasing from the current GMD13bn $208m) to a projected GMD20bn ($320m).



Ghana Link and CUPIA on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, signed an MoU for mutual cooperation between the two firms.



The MoU is for the two companies to come to the understanding of working together and sharing resources and knowledge for the advancement of the ICUMS in Ghana.



It is also to enable the deployment of the ICUMS to neighboring countries and the rest of Africa.



Speaking at the MoU signing was the Chairman of Ghana Link, Nick Danso Adjei who averred the country’s trading community and other relevant stakeholders have been satisfied with the performance of the ICUMS since its deployment in June 2020.

“All the stakeholders are very satisfied with the performance of the ICUMS system and this system has had a great impact on our trade and revenue generation.



“I am extremely excited that CUPIA has agreed to partner with Ghana Link for the development of similar systems for our neighboring African countries. Together, we shall help transform the international trade landscape of our sub-region and continent as a whole,” he remarked.



Also speaking at the MoU signing was Kim Yoon Shik, Chairman of CUPIA who quipped that despite the initial challenges encountered during the introduction of the ICUMS, the ICUMS has been largely successful due to the leadership of Chairman Nick Danso.



Adding that, the MoU between Ghana Link and CUPIA will be a new model of cooperation toward a better tomorrow.



“Through the close cooperation between the two organizations, we hope to contribute to the development of Ghana and Africa, by supporting the modernization of their customs administration,” he added.













