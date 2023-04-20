Ghana Maritime Authority staff push for unionization

Director General of GMA, Thomas Alonsi

Staff of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) are pushing for management support to unionize.

According to them, the welfare of staff is one of the key factors for the move as the development has had a negative effect administrative operation of the state institution.



One staff on condition of anonymity told Starrfm.com.gh that, “For the 21 years the GMA has been in existence, we have not had any union and we are not permitted to join any union. We gave created some Associations but that is not a strong body that can push for staff welfare in a dispassionate manner.”



He said the development has resulted in low staff moral as some staff have stayed on the same rank for over 10 years.



“We are not saying promotion is automatic, but we recognize the hard work of some of our colleagues. If you are employed and you come to see someone who has stayed on a rank for 15 years in your department, what is the hope that you would rise in such a job” she said.

She further noted that, for fear of victimization the status quo has remained for 21 years and efforts need to be made to allow the workers to have a union which would not only seek to their welfare but ensure that they are also giving off their maximum best to help regulate Ghana’s waterborne transportation system as well as the implementation of the requirements of International Maritime Conventions.



Earlier this year, staff of the Authority made efforts to address this issue, but these efforts have not been fruitful due to what appears to be reluctance on the part of management for reasons unknown.



Some staff of the GMA have recently commenced engagements with management on the matter and are hopeful of fruitful discussions.