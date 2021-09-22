Ghana Mentorship Network launched to support startups

The Ghana Mentorship Network is aimed at supporting startups to achieve their business goals

Source: Prince Sarfo, Contributor

Ghana Mentorship Network, a network of expert and professional mentors, has been launched to support startups in Ghana. The network is anchored on guiding and shaping startup founders and teams to achieve their business goals while building relationships between mentors across the country.

The network is an initiative of Ghana Tech Lab in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works.



The Ghanaian startup ecosystem has been thriving recently; however, among the common challenges startups face is the lack of professional guidance from a mentor.



The complexities and price tags associated with finding experts as a mentor is overwhelming for every startup.



The need for mentors to form an alliance and provide personalized coaching and guidance to startups is critical for the survival of the Ghanaian startup ecosystem. This has informed the institution of the Ghana Mentorship Network.



Speaking at the launch, Baaba Simpson, the Ghana Mentorship Network lead, stated that the network currently has over 50 mentors across the country supporting startups in the various regions in Ghana.

She launched the Ghana Mentorship website and admonished all mentors to head to ghanamentorship.com to register and be part of the impact-driven mentorship network.



Also speaking at the launch, Ekow Mensah, Founder and CEO of TANOE and Ekow Mensah Consult, called on all existing and prospective startups to leverage the different supports this network provides to the advantage of their startups.



He also encouraged mentors and entrepreneurs that have done well in their journey to join the network and help to extend their experiences to budding startups.



Supports from the Ghana Mentorship Network is free and open to all startups in the Ghanaian startup ecosystem. Startups can find out more on the website.