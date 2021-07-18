Ghana Nigeria Business Council hosts maiden event in partnership with the GIPC

A flyer for the event

Source: Ghana Nigeria Business Council

After a successful webinar on 30th June 2021, featuring Ghana Lands Commission, the Ghana Nigeria Business Council are preparing to host their maiden breakfast series event in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre titled: Real Opportunities in Ghana.

With notable speakers including Mr Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Mrs Kate Abbeo, Deputy CEO (Finance & Administration) of Ghana Free Zones Authority and Mr Maxwell Osei-Poku, Director of Research and International Cooperation of Ghana Export Promotion Authority - the event will provide insight on ‘low-hanging’ opportunities for businesses/investors to take advantage of in Ghana, whilst also revealing successful stories and case studies thus far.



“It is very easy for us to tell Nigerians and other foreigners to invest in Ghana or to come and set up business, but what they really want to know is ‘what can we do?’ ‘what does it take?’ ‘who is doing it?’, ‘what are the lessons learnt’ and much more. As such, our first event is looking at not only talking about the opportunities but also providing real content which potential investors will be informed by and can make informed decisions. This event does not seek to be a talk shop, but something tangible for our audience to engage in.” stated Mr Reginald Laryea, Chairman of the Ghana-Nigeria Business Council.



The upcoming event is slated for Tuesday 20th July 2021, 8am - 10am at Alisa Hotel in Ridge, Accra. To participate it is GHC350 for non-members, and guests can decide to participate virtually or in person.

“As can be expected, all Covid-19 safety protocols shall be observed on the day, only participants who have registered and paid for the event shall be allowed access. We understand that quite a number of our audience are not physically able to attend, therefore we have an online paid zoom access available,” mentioned Ms Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Nigeria Business Council.



Since their commencement of operation in 2015, the Ghana Nigeria Business Council, in partnership with the Nigeria Ghana Business Council and Lagos Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, have participated in trade partner events and seminars, promoting opportunities between the two nations. The upcoming breakfast series seeks to further propel and deepen business between Ghana and Nigeria providing the adequate and necessary information for such to be achieved successfully.