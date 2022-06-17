Ghana, Nigeria Shippers’ Council to improve cross-border trade

Ghana Shippers Authority

Source: GNA

A delegation from the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has paid a working visit to the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in a move to intensify collaboration to improve the quality of services offered at the various ports in the two countries.

The Nigerian delegation was made up of Okulue Ify, Zonal Director-North Central Zone of the NSC, and Karimatu Othman, Director of the Abuja Liaison Office of the NSC.



They discussed issues of mutual interest with their counterparts from the GSA.



The visit was to enable the NSC familiarise itself with the activities of the GSA and ultimately improve cross-border trade between the two countries in the sub-region.



Mrs Othman described the meeting with the GSA as crucial, saying, it enabled them shared experiences, exchange information and compared notes on ways to improve on the services rendered to the users.

Fred Asiedu Dartey, Head of Freight and Logistics Department of GSA, updated the officials on some activities the GSA had been undertaking to improve cross-border trade.



“We hope to have such meetings often so that we can learn from each other and improve the shipping and logistics industry and invariably make shippers in the two countries and sub-region more competitive on the global market,” he said.



The team from the NSC visited the Tema Port to acquaint themselves with port operations.