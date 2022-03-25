1
Ghana-Nigeria World Cup playoff: Black Stars replica jerseys sell fast in Kumasi

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana faces Nigeria in Kumasi for World Cup playoff

Prices of Black Stars jerseys soar by 30%

Ghanaians show support for Black Stars despite poor performance

Sellers of Black Stars replica jerseys in Kumasi are recording high sales ahead of the World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria.

According to GhanaWeb's sources at the stadium, prices have also surged by 30%.

Football lovers and Ghanaians in Kumasi are optimistic that the Black Stars will beat their all-time rivals in the “Jollof Derby”, despite Ghana’s performance at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations.

Some sellers in Kumasi noted that they stocked up over 1,000 pieces of Black Stars replica jerseys during the AFCON but could not sell out after Ghana’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, the Jollof-Derby has been predicted to be a tough one as both sides have been shown massive support for their teams.

