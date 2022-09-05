Ghana, Nigeria collaborate to attract American businesses

GIPC Investor Services Director, Edward Ashong and GNBC Executive Secretary, Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in collaboration with the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Ghana Nigeria Business Council (GNBC) has launched and inaugurated a team to organise a high-level Diaspora Business Conference.

The conference will be hosted by business owners in Atlanta USA and is open to Ghanaian and Nigerian businesses.



The maiden event is aimed at driving business interest from the diaspora and exposing Ghana and Nigeria businesses to international investors.



Speaking at a news conference, the Executive Secretary of GNBC, Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah said the conference will focus on six key sectors, which are Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Financial Services (ICT and Fintech), Green Economy, Agriculture and Healthcare.



She was excited that two countries in Africa are coming together to team up and promote African businesses and attract potential investors in the USA to Africa.



Ms. Nadia Takyiwaa said the event is set to primarily target Fortune 1000 companies, Black Wall Streets, Ghanaians and Nigerians in the Diaspora, and high net worth individuals.

She said it is expected that participants will see a turnaround in the investment environment in both countries.



She emphasised that the conference is expected to gain results, within the next 18-24 Months.



The Director of the Investor Services Division at Ghana Investment Promotion (GIPC), Edward Ashong Lartey reiterated that organising the conference has become necessary because of the interest gathered at the last roadshow organised in April.



Mr. Ashong Lartey recounted the relationship that exists between Ghana and Nigeria since 2014 and urged Ghanaian and Nigerian businesses to seize the opportunity and participate in the conference.