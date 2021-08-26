Ghana, North Rhine-Westphalia agree to deepen ties in 7 areas of cooperation

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 signed an agreement with North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, to deepen the ties of co-operation in seven specific areas of co-operation.

The areas, as contained in the agreement, include “non-governmental, not-for-profit, and private-sector organisations; diaspora organisations; religious organisations of all denominations; business corporations; local councils; educational establishments; and GIZ development agency.”



The signing of the agreement was witnessed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who also participated in the ceremony that officially opened the Academy of International Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia, located in Bonn, whose core purpose is to foster research at the highest level and promote the growth of international and interdisciplinary networks.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he was hopeful that the Academy will develop a strong working partnership with the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), whose remit is in the same domain, and which is situated at the University of Ghana.