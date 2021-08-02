Ghana Pharma Awards: Tobinco boss adjudged CEO of the Year

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin 1 has been adjudged CEO of the Year at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Pharma Awards.

The Ghana Pharma Awards provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry.



Over 40 individuals and firms were awarded at this year’s edition, which was held under theme, “Positioning Ghana Industry for the African Continental Free Trade Area and Vaccine Production.”



The Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre won the Excellence In Pharma Formulation award, Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality and the Research Company of the year.



The Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited (TPL), won the Distributor of the Year and Exporter of the Year.





Ghana’s number one Malaria drug, Lufart which is produced by the Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre, was adjudged Product of the year.The two ultimate awards of the night went to the Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin 1, who was adjudged the CEO of the Year while the CEO of Ernest Chemist won the Entrepreneur of the Year.The General Manager of the Entrance Pharmaceuticals & Research Centre, Pharm. Asare Twerefour, expressed gratitude to the organizers, their customer and urged the public to continue to patronize Made- in- Ghana products, especially Lufart.Other winners include, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who was adjudged the Pharma Personality of year, Max International – Brand of the Year, the CEO of Shelina Healthcare Limited, Abbas Virji – Promising CEO of the year.

In another development the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, has called on the Ghana government and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to place restrictions on the importation of anti-malaria drugs.



According to him, many local companies including Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center, which produces potent anti-malaria drug, Lufart, have enough capacity to produce high quality anti-malaria drugs to meet local demand and also export to neighbouring countries.



He said the move, will also encourage Ghanaians to consume locally made products more, thereby creating jobs.



Nana Amo Tobbin I, made the call at the Launch of the Entrance Month in Accra last month.