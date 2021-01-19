Ghana Police Service should abide by it's rules

The Human Rights and Governance Centre calls out Ghana Police Service

Source: HRG Centre

The Human Rights and Governance Centre (HRG Centre), notes with concern, a reported police arrest and detention of a journalist of the Finder newspaper for filming an altercation between a police officer, Sgt. Tackie and a driver at Legon, Accra.

The Centre is aware that the police have the authority to ensure law and order at all times. However, the detention did not only infringe on the rights of the journalist, but it was also absurd and without legal basis. This is because, in November 2019, the Police Administration itself, under the IGP, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh activated hotlines for receiving citizens’ complaints on police conduct through voice calls, SMS and videos.



The numbers announced by the Service for this purpose are: 0550323323/ 0275000156 (voice calls and SMS only), and 020 663 9121 (WhatsApp/videos only). This action by the Service was as a result of “several complaints about the police’s unprofessional conduct while on duty.”



The centre thereby calls on the Ghana Police Service to ensure respect for this administrative decision for our safety and public trust in the work of the police.



In this regard, the centre believes that the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service should constantly remind the rank and file of the service, particularly, the core group of personnel who always interface with citizens, of the rules and regulations that guide their work in order to curtail violation of the rights of citizens who collaborate with the police to ensure law and order in Ghana.

Signed



Lawyer Martin Luther Kpebu



Director, Human Rights and Governance Centre, Accra-Ghana

