Ghana Police to assist vehicle and assets dealers from online fraudsters - ACP Kwesi Ofori

IGP interacts with Vehicles and Assets Dealers

Stolen cars are being imported into Ghana



Interpol to be deployed to assist Vehicles and Assets Dealers



The Ghana Police has promised to work with the Vehicle and Assets Dealers Association to eradicate the importation of stolen cars into the country.



The Vehicle and Assets Dealers Association had earlier called on the IGP to help reduce the number of stolen cars that are imported into the country.



Acting Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the police service will ensure that a harmonious relationship is created between the Service and the dealers Union to rid the dealers of incidences of stolen vehicles and fraud.

“We will make sure that we will develop that harmonious relationship that will ensure that the dealers do not fall victim to external and internal fraudulent activities,” ACP said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



He also mentions that the services of Police Interpol will be employed to guide the activities of the Union and ensure that items they import are genuine and have not been enlisted as stolen goods.



ACP Kwesi Ofori said, “regarding their operations nationwide, the police are going to assist them, however, the IGP’S directive will be duly followed to provide a quick solution to the issue. It is up to their members.



He is hereby calling on the Union to actively contribute to maximizing the efforts of the Ghana Police Service.



