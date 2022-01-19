Ghana Post ready to explore key partnerships for robust growth – MD

Bice Osei Kuffour, Acting Managing Director of Ghana Post

On Tuesday, January 18, Ghana Post joined postal operators across the African continent to mark Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) Day.

In an address, the Acting Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, indicated Ghana Post’s readiness to explore mutually supportive and rewarding partnerships to achieve more robust growth and advance a shared agenda for a harmonized transformation of the African continent’s postal sector.



In recent times, the postal industry across Africa has been engulfed with the digital transformation agenda that seeks to grow the postal sector and reposition it, with much clarity, as a critical driver of inclusive socio-economic development in our countries.



The Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) was born on 18th January 1980 in Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.



PAPU reserves this day on its annual calendar for celebrating the African Postal Customer in line with a theme approved by the Union’s Plenipotentiary Conference.



The theme for this year’s 41st PAPU Day Celebrations is ‘Harnessing synergies with players of the wider postal sector’.



The theme is consistent with the ongoing worldwide discussions and consultations on the Universal Postal Union’s proposed opening up to players of the wider postal sector.

This issue has taken center stage in the current global agenda.



According to the Ghana Post Ag. MD, empirical evidence of his outfit’s existing partnerships makes partnerships no longer an option, but a necessity, owing to their remarkable potential for finding innovative solutions to prevailing needs and challenges.



Mr Osei Kuffour, who took office barely 14 days ago, is optimistic that Ghana Post seeks to remain the most accessible, reliable, affordable and most effective logistics company in Ghana.



“We have the opportunity to expand our business reach, deepen innovations that will let our customers benefit from our value addition and subsequent service propositions whilst employees find more excellent and better opportunities for development through new perspectives and expertise.”



Mr Bice Osei Kuffour took advantage of the occasion to salute the hardworking staff for their sacrifices made to meet customers’ demands as the world continues to grapple due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



“I want to take this opportunity to salute our hardworking staff with my warmest compliments and heartfelt wishes for the sacrifices made to meet the demands of our customers as our world continues to grapple due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.