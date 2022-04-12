Ghana Post still owns 15% of courier market share – Obour

Managing Director of Ghana Post Company, Bice Osei Kufuor

The Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kufour also known as Obour has admitted that even though the company failed to take advantage of technology, it still holds 15 percent of the courier market share.

He explained that even though the competition in the market is gradually pushing the company out of business its products like Expedite Mail Service (EMS) and Speedlinks are doing well in the delivery business.



He said there is now competition from State Transport Company and VVIP parcel in the courier space.



He noted that Ghana Post’s delivery service in the country and outside the country is still viable.



He was quick to add that Speedlink service which is a pick and drops service in the busy regional capitals is doing well.



These two services are keeping the company afloat in the wake of challenges and vast competition in the courier space, he maintained.

He added that its priority services for the sale of Ghana Army admission forms, university admission forms, and West African Examination Council (WAEC) results in checker among others have all been taken over by the commercial and rural banks.



He was of the view that despite all these challenges, the company remains competitive and viable in the courier space because of its assets.



He added that the company with a staff strength of about 2000 and with over 300 active post offices across the country, there is light at the end of the tunnel.



He stressed that the company is coming out with a collaboration with Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to set up a rider's training school to train riders for the courier services space in the country.



Mr. Bice Osei Kufour made this revelation on Accra-based