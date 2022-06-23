Ghana Shippers Authority sensitizes exporters on advantages of AFCFTA

AFCFTA presents an incredible opportunity for businesses to expand

Source: GNA

The Ghana Shippers Authority has organized a sensitization workshop for members of the Eastern Regional Shippers Committee (ERSC) on taking full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

The members were taken through the requirements for registration and approved exportable products under the Afcfta and benefits of some government policies in the export and import sector, including the benchmark reversal policy.



Mr Jonathan Debra, a senior officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA-Customs division), said aside from the benchmark reversal, a 30 per cent discount policy was being implemented to make Ghana’s port competitive in the sub-region.



He explained that the 30 per cent discount was to cushion businesses, adding that every importer was entitled to that facility and, therefore, had the right to appeal as part of the clearing process.



On AFCFTA, he indicated that for Exporters in Ghana to benefit fully, there was a tall list of exportable products to facilitate the process under the facility.

Every exporter is, therefore, required to register as an exporter first and then crosscheck with the approved exportable products to guide the development of products for export.



He said the AFCFTA presents an incredible opportunity for businesses to expand their trading activities on the African continent, and exporters must ensure they comply with the requirements to take full advantage.



Mr Charles Darling Sey, the branch manager of the Shippers Authority, said Exporters needed to register with the association to benefit from the various programmes meant to build their capacities.