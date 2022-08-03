Ghana Shippers' Authority visits basket weavers in Bolgatanga

One of the centres visited by the GSA

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has visited exporters of traditional baskets at the Nyariga Community Craft Center at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region as part of its regular shipper outreach exercise.

The export companies visited were Blessing Baskets Ltd and Jonia Creations Co. Ltd.



The visit afforded the GSA the opportunity to interact with the basket weavers and take stock of challenges affecting their operations. The move which forms part of the GSA’s mandate helps in formulating programs and policies to promote export.



The delegation from the GSA used the visit on August 1, 2022, as an opportunity to formally invite the basket weavers to the upcoming nationwide sensitization on Letters of Commitment (LOC). The sensitization workshop which is a collaboration between the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Shippers’ Authority will come off in Bolgatanga on August 15, 2022, at the Extee Hotel.

The sensitization on the LOC has become necessary due to the increasing infractions on Letters of Commitment (LOC) being recorded by the BoG. The collaboration between the GSA and BOG for the nationwide sensitisation, is also to caution exporters on the dire repercussions on their operations associated with defaulting on the LOC.



The exporters expressed appreciation to the GSA for the visit and agreed to attend the programme as it would enable them improve their knowledge of export procedures.



An officer with the Tamale Unit of the GSA, Abdul-Karim Mushin used the occasion to sensitise the exporters on the mandate of the authority and encouraged them to register their firms with the GSA to help government obtain accurate data on exporters and formulate policies to support their operations.