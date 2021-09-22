Ghana South Africa Business Chamber visits Meridian Industrial Park

The Meridian Industrial Park boasts of a 250,000m2 warehousing space

A delegation from the Ghana South African Business Chamber (GSABC) together with WESGRO, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and Western Cape has paid a working visit to Ghana’s biggest industrial hub, Meridian Industrial Park located at the Tema Free Zones enclave.

The Meridian Industrial Park boasts of a 250,000m2 warehousing space, 130 MVA capacity substations, a self-contained water distribution system, a railway link from Tema port to Meridian Industrial Park, container terminal and a 17MW rooftop solar project.



The Park currently hosts 65 companies and has created over 7000 direct jobs for the Ghanaian economy.

The delegation commended the parent Company (LMI Holdings) for their successful development of two emerging Special Economic Zones; the MIP and Dawa Industrial Zone (DIZ), raising $3.4B of FDI and $5.4B of exports over 20 years, noting that their infrastructural development has contributed significantly to economic growth in the West African Sub-region.