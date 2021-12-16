Ghana-South Africa Business Forum held in Accra

CEO of GIPC, Yoofi Grant

Source: Single African Market

Ghana and South Africa have held a business forum aimed at building sustainable business ties and strengthening bilateral trades between the two countries.

Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in his remarks, highlighted opportunities that could be harnessed between the two countries.



He said areas that could be targeted included automobile, manufacturing, energy, agro-food, finance, infrastructure, among others.

Mr. Grant noted that Ghana was resource endowed and was "centrally placed relative to the world which offered it a strategic opportunity for experts’ distribution and logistics."



The two heads of the states of Ghana and South Africa were both upbeat over trade opportunities between the two countries.