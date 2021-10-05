Ghana StartUp Awards 2021 winners: eCampus LLC, Women’s Haven Africa win big

The awards were held on on Friday the 1st of October 2021 at the Accra Digital Center

Source: Ghana Startup Awards

The Ghana Startup Awards, an annual award ceremony that celebrates ambitious and indigenous Ghanaian Start-up Businesses that are making an impact, contributing to economic growth, meeting social needs, and putting Ghana on the global economic map was held on Friday the 1st of October 2021 at the Accra Digital Center from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The Awards that seek to honor young, smart, and daring entrepreneurs & startups, who, despite all the challenges they face, have taken the risk to pursue entrepreneurship as full-time careers and are building globally competitive businesses had about a total of 203 Nominees in 23 Categories.



This year’s event marked the 3rd Edition of the Awards and was organized by The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab (GTL) & its collaborators MasterCard Foundation, The World Bank, and Ministry of Communications. Other Partners were Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC), Nalo Solutions and Absa.



The Awards had the following collaborators; Ghana Hubs Network, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Program (NEIP), Ghana Startup Network (GSN) and Supporters; IConceptsPR, Ekow Mensah Consulting, WomanRising, Voltic and Fanmilk, and Media Partners; Pluzz Fm, Joy Business and Digital Times.



From almost 2000 Nominations to a shortlist of over 200 with an average of 10 companies in each of the 23 categories, the following individuals and startups emerged as the winners of the 3rd Ghana Startup Awards;



1. Startup of the Year – eCampus LLC



2. Female Startup Entrepreneur of the Year – Margaret Dery, CEO of Heritage Skincare Ltd

3. Student Startup of the Year – Afrikwear Clodin



4. Banking and Finance Startup of the Year – Zeepay



5. Non-Ghanaian Startup – S & S African Meals



6. Processing StartUp of the Year – Arukah



7. Agribusiness StartUp of the Year – Grow for Me



8. Media StartUp of the Year – Digital Times Africa

9. Fashion StartUp of the Year – De_KeZal



10. Arts & Tourism Startup of the Year – Glamour Events Creative



11. Manufacturing StartUp of the Year – Incas Diagnostics Limited



12. Technology StartUp of the Year – SAYeTECH Company Limited



13. Education StartUp of the Year – eCampus LLC



14. Health Startup of the Year – Digital Health Access

15. Social Enterprise of the Year – Autism Ambassadors of Ghana



16. Environment and Sanitation Startup of the Year – Mckingtorch Africa



17. Co-Working Space of the Year – HOPin Academy



18. Hub of the Year – Women’s Haven Africa



Investor of the Year – Quick Angels



19. Startup Support Organisation of the Year – Women’s Haven Africa

20. Accelerator / Incubator Program of the Year – SNV – Inclusive Business 21.Accelerator



22. Startup Coach of the Year – Jayset Consulting



The CEO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) and Board Chair of the Ghana Startup Awards; Mr. Ekow Mensah, congratulated the winners and wished them all the very best in their endeavors to build successful and sustainable businesses.



For more information about the Ghana Startup Awards visit www.ghanastartupawards.com