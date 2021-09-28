Ghana, Switzerland to strengthen ties on mining, forestry

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the government is focused on fostering closer collaboration with the Swiss government to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Key among the areas for collaboration were the adaption of best responsible mining practices and afforestation.



Mr Jinapor explained that the preservation of Ghana's forest cover is critical saying that the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was working to protect and manage the country’s natural resources as well as reduce the impact of deforestation on climate change.



The Minister stated this on Monday, 27 September 2021 when the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Philipp Stalder called on him in Accra.



Mr Jinapor further highlighted efforts being made by Ghana to develop an efficient land administration system.

On the Greening Ghana initiative, the Minister commended the Swiss Ambassador for leading his team to plant trees and touted the many areas of cooperation the two countries can work at.



He said the Greening Ghana programme will be scaled up next year.



For his part, Mr Stalder said there is room for investment under the Paris Agreement in the protection of the environment and mitigation against climate change.



He explained the relevance of mining in the development agenda of both countries and pledged to work with the government to tackle the issues relating to deforestation and climate change.